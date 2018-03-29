Irving police say the Walmart at State Highway 183 and Estrada Parkway has been evacuated after reports of a suspicious package in the parking lot.
The call came in just before 7 p.m. Thursday after people found a heavy package that looked suspicious.
Police evacuated the store and parking lot and the bomb squad was called in to x-ray the package.
Police determined the package was not hazardous and opened the store and parking lot back up to customers just before 9:45 p.m.
Police offered no information about what was inside the package.