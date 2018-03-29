Irving Walmart Reopened After Suspicious Package Deemed Safe - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Irving Walmart Reopened After Suspicious Package Deemed Safe

The bomb squad determined there was no danger

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    Victor Dominguez - NBC 5 Photojournalist

    Irving police say the Walmart at State Highway 183 and Estrada Parkway has been evacuated after reports of a suspicious package in the parking lot.

    The call came in just before 7 p.m. Thursday after people found a heavy package that looked suspicious.

    Police evacuated the store and parking lot and the bomb squad was called in to x-ray the package.

    Police determined the package was not hazardous and opened the store and parking lot back up to customers just before 9:45 p.m.

    Police offered no information about what was inside the package.

