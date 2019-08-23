An Irving resident won $5 million in a Texas Lottery scratch off game.
The prize was one of three top prizes for the 200X The Cash game -- all three of the $5 million prizes have now been won.
One of the second tier prizes of $200,000 and three of the $20,000 third tier prizes remain on the $50 scratch-off -- as of this writing. 200X The Cash offers more than $140.7 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.33, including break-even prizes. See remaining prizes here.
The winning Irving ticket was purchased at Bobby's Food Mart at 1420 W. 6th Street.
The winner opted to remain anonymous.