Educators will tell you, the earlier your kids start learning, the better. Early education is key to a child's success, but your children do not have to wait for pre-k to kick start their lessons. In Irving, there is a special program that takes the classroom to your home, and parents learn to be the teachers.

The HIPPY program stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters.

The program has been in Irving Independent School District for 18 years.



Instructors meet with parents in their homes to present curriculum, material, and activities once a week. The goal is to create a foundation for learning.

"It's a home-based program where we send out instructors to teach parents of preschool youngsters, how to teach their children to do early math, early literacy, letter recognition, and so they learn how to provide this lesson for their own children," said Dr. Adam Grinage who is the Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services in Irving ISD.

Currently, the district serves 352 families in the community.

The number of instructors has grown in recent years from eight to 15. Many of the parents of HIPPY students become instructors and then go on to become involved in the school district.

The Council of Jewish Women created a scholarship for graduated seniors who were once HIPPY students.

