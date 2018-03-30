Irving Police Program That Help Kids Needs New Building - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Irving Police Program That Help Kids Needs New Building

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 32 minutes ago

    For 25 years, the Irving Police Athletic League has been serving children in the community.

    Kids all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area learn team and character building skills during fitness and mentorship programs.

    The Irving Police Athletic League (IPAL) is in need of a new building. The current facility cannot hold all of the kids.

    The non-profit has been awarded $202,000 by the state, but to keep the money the organization must match it by August 1.

    To learn more about the program and ways to give go here.

