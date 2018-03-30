Irving Police Program That Help Kids Needs New Building

For 25 years, the Irving Police Athletic League has been serving children in the community.

Kids all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area learn team and character building skills during fitness and mentorship programs.

The Irving Police Athletic League (IPAL) is in need of a new building. The current facility cannot hold all of the kids.

The non-profit has been awarded $202,000 by the state, but to keep the money the organization must match it by August 1.

