Irving police are asking for help identifying this man they say broke into an apartment after disabling the lock.

Irving police are issuing a warning after someone used a drill to enter at least two different homes.

Police said Tuesday they've had at least two offenses reported this week where someone entered a residence and burglarized the home after using a drill to disable the locks.

In one instance, cameras recorded a man entering an apartment only to walk out after spotting a camera. He then re-entered the residence with his face covered and went over to the camera, pulling it from the wall. A second, opposite-facing camera, was also removed.

A second person was seen in the hallway, though it's not clear if that person entered the residence.

Irving police said the same person is believed to have committed the offenses and the method of operation is similar to other offenses throughout the Metroplex.

Irving police are working with other agencies in developing leads on the man recorded in the video. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the Irving Police Department.