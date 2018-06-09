Irving Police Investigating Officer Involved Collision

Irving police are investigating an officer involved crash that took place late Friday night, near the intersection of Britain and Shady Grove road.

An Irving police department squad car was traveling eastbound when it collided with a civilian vehicle. A female and child were inside of the civilian vehicle.

It is unknown if the officer was cut off or had time to stop.

All parties were taken to local hospitals; none were in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This story will continue to be updated as more information is released.