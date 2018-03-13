Irving police are investigating a report of shooting involving a juvenile where the gunman is believed to be on the run. (Published 3 hours ago)

The shooting was reported at the WaterRidge Apartments, on the 4500 block of West Pioneer Drive near the intersection of Texas highways 183 and 161, at about 11:30 a.m.

Police said the victim, a 16-year-old, was seen arguing with another person when the shooting took place.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Investigators have not revealed a motive or released a description of the shooter. Officers were seen going door-to-door in the apartment complex, with guns drawn, looking for the shooter.



Further details have not yet been confirmed. Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.