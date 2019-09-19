Austin Middle School in the Irving Independent School District is on lock down Thursday morning after a report of an armed man on campus, police say.

The Irving Police Department said the school was placed on lock down and is being searched.

In a Facebook post, police asked parents who want to meet their children to wait at the Pierce Early Childhood School at 901 North Britain Road.

No further details were immediately available.

