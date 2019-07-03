Irving Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Murder of Girlfriend’s 1-Year-Old

Allante Edwards will receive 40 years in a plea deal that saw him confess to the 2017 murder of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old.

Allante Edwards will receive 40 years in a plea deal that saw him confess to the 2017 murder of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old, according to court records.

Edwards, now 21, admitted to throwing the baby girl across a room and hitting her with a shoe, toy and another unknown object on January 4, 2017.

According to probable cause affidavit documents, Edwards said the child did not move or talk afterwards. He left her in her crib for five to six hours before calling 911, according to the court papers.

When police arrived, they found the 1-year-old girl unconscious and unresponsive inside the home. She was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, where doctors realized she had a severe brain injury, as well as other internal injuries, police said.

Edwards was also watching his girlfriend’s 3-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy. Investigators discovered the 6-month-old boy also had injuries consistent with being assaulted, police said.

Edwards was arrested on two counts of injury to a child.

On January 9, police were notified that the girl died after being taken off life support.

After Edwards confessed, police said the injury to a child charges were dropped, and replaced with the charge of capital murder.

As a part of a plea agreement, that charge was then dropped to murder.