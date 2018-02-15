The Irving Independent School District has selected a new bus provider to replace Dallas County Schools.



Irving said they've signed a five-year deal with Ohio-based First Student, an international transportation company that currently carries 5 million students per day, 25,000 of whom are in Texas.



“Student safety is our top priority,” said Irving ISD Superintendent of Schools of Schools Jose L. Parra, Ed.D. “We are confident First Student will deliver the high-quality transportation services we expect, while continuously looking at ways to make the experience even better for our students who ride the bus.”



The move to a new transportation provider was necessary after Dallas County voters decided to shut down the current provider, Dallas County Schools. The vote came in November 2017 following a series of reports by NBC 5 Investigates that highlighted serious safety and financial problems at the 171-year-old agency.



While DCS would continue to provide services through the 2017-2018 school year, districts would need to find new transportation solutions to begin Aug. 1.



Drivers currently working in the Irving ISD are can apply for jobs with First Student. The company said they're raising starting wages to $17.95 per hour and will include a $1,500 sign-on bonus.



“We look forward to working closely with Irving ISD and appreciate the trust administrators have in us,” said Liz Sanchez, First Student senior vice president. “We are committed to using our insights, expertise and resources to provide the best start and finish to the school day for the students and families we serve.”



First Student said they plan to hire more than 180 employees including bus drivers, monitors, mechanics and staff.



Since DCS has more than $100 million in outstanding debt, the DCS property tax will still be collected from Dallas County taxpayers until the debt is paid off. In addition to the Irving ISD, DCS also provided bus service to ISDs in Aledo, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Dallas, Highland Park, Lancaster and Richardson.