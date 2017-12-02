Irving Firm Awarded $831 Million Contract to Help Repair Power Grid in Puerto Rico - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Maria Santiago

    Fluor Enterprises Inc., based in Irving, has been awarded an $831 million contract for power grid repair efforts in Puerto Rico.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center selected Fluor Enterprises Inc. from among several other companies who entered proposals. 

    The contract includes equipment evaluation and repair, as well as the re-energization and re-commissioning of substations and switching stations.

    Fluor was previously awarded a similar contract of $241 million on Oct. 16.

    The repairing efforts of the power grid include four processes: providing emergency temporary power and spot generation for critical facilities; ensure adequate generation at power plants; reinstall and repair transmission lines; and restore and repair distribution lines.

