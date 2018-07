Irving firefighters battled a house fire in the 3100 block of Chime Court Friday evening. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Firefighters have contained a house fire in Irving.

The fire started at about 4:00 Friday afternoon in the 3100 block of Chime Court.

Dramatic video shows the home's garage engulfed in flames.

Although it appears the bulk of the fire was contained to the garage, the home was damaged, as well.

Everyone inside made it out safely, but neighbors told NBC 5 they were not sure if the pets inside the home made it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.