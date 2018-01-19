A large fire tore through an apartment building in Irving Friday morning. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

A large fire tore through an apartment building in Irving, destroying the homes of dozens of people Friday morning.



The fire was reported in the 4500 block of West Pioneer Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Video captured from Texas Sky Ranger showed major damage to a large portion of the apartment building. Fire crews used several water cannons as flames soared from the roof of the building.



Firefighters from Dallas and Grand Prairie helped Irving Fire-Rescue battle the 3-alarm fire.



The American Red Cross was asked to help assist the 35-40 people displaced by the fire, officials said. Despite the damage, no residents or first responders were injured.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

