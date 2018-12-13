Irving-Based Scouts Explore Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Report

The Irving-based Boy Scouts of America has retained the services of a law firm and is exploring the option of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. (Published 3 hours ago)

The Irving-based Boy Scouts of America has retained the services of a law firm and is exploring the option of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The move would be an attempt to stave off a wave of sex abuse lawsuits — no fewer than 140 have already been filed — that allege wrongdoing against scout masters or adults in the program.

In a statement, Michael B. Surbaugh, the Chief Scout Executive, noted that news reports about the BSA’s financial position are speculation. But he also acknowledged that the organization is working “with experts to explore all options available to ensure that the local and national programming of the Boy Scout of America continues uninterrupted.”

“We have a social and moral responsibility to fairly compensate victims who suffered abuse during their time in Scouting, and we also have an obligation to carry out our mission to serve youth, families and local communities through our programs,” Surbaugh said.

102-Year Old Woman Breaks Skydiving Record for Charity

Irene O'Shea became the oldest woman to skydive at 102 when the Australian grandmother took part in a jump for the Motor Neurone Disease Association of South Australia on Dec. 9. She broke her own 2017 record for the same category. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018)

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection would halt the civil proceedings against the Boy Scouts, giving the organization an opportunity to negotiate settlements, according to a report in The Dallas Morning News.