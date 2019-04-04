The Tarrant County District Attorney's office is postponing 117 criminal cases amid an investigation into whether a police scientist falsified DNA tests, prosecutors say.

Fort Worth police confirmed the department suspended the scientist, Amanda Schaffner, because of a "complaint."

"Since the investigation is active and ongoing, we are unable to release any details at this time," said police spokesman Officer Jimmy Pollozani. "The Forensic Science Commission has been notified in accordance with state law."

The 117 pending cases include murders and sexual assaults – anything with DNA evidence, said Tarrant County District Attorney's spokeswoman Samantha Jordan. The cases involve 94 defendants, she said.

No court hearings or trials in those cases will take place until the investigation is over, Jordan said.

In addition, attorneys for another 142 defendants who were already convicted and sentenced have been notified about the investigation into the scientist, Jordan said.

Schaffner could not immediately be reached for comment.

She was hired as a police forensic scientist in May 2015 and was paid $67,000 a year, according to city records.

The investigation was first reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.