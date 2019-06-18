Investigation Into Shooting, Gunman Continues Tuesday

The FBI continues to investigate a possible motive of a 22-year-old who opened fire on a federal building in downtown Dallas Monday morning. The Earle Cabell Federal Building will remain closed to the public Tuesday. Maria Guerrero reports. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A man identified as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde opened fire outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday morning in downtown Dallas, June 17, 2019.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Brian Isaack Clyde was pronounced dead after an exchange of gunfire with federal officers at the federal courthouse parking lot, which remains a crime scene Tuesday. The investigation there could possibly last until Wednesday. Cars parked there will have to stay. If you have a car in the area, call the Dallas Police command post for updates.

Police continue to ask people to avoid the downtown area as the investigation continues. Officials said part of downtown may be closed at various times as the investigation continues. Dallas Courthouse Closed Tuesday, Crime Scene Remains

Raw: Investigation Into Shooting Continues in Dallas

What We Know

The incident began at about 8:40 a.m. on the south side of the federal building, along Jackson Street where the suspected shooter fired an unknown number of shots at the lobby before exchanging gunfire with Federal Protective Service officers guarding the building. Officials say Clyde was wearing tactical gear, carrying a large rifle and several magazines. Graphic: Video Shows Shootout Outside Dallas Courthouse

Cellphone video shows a man wearing what appears to be body armor firing a gun in front of the Jackson Street entrance of the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas. Video courtesy: Tim Brown. WARNING: The video above is graphic; viewer discretion is advised. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Clyde never made it into the courthouse; he remained outside while shooting one of the doors. In a video obtained by NBC 5, the gunman can be seen firing shots at the south side of the courthouse before running into a nearby parking lot where he collapsed. It’s unclear how many times Clyde was shot by Federal Protective Officers. Photos From the Scene of Downtown Dallas Shooting

NBC 5 didn’t discover pending cases he may have had at the courthouse. Clyde came armed with upwards of 150 rounds of ammunition and witnesses at the scene told NBC 5 they heard between 15 and 20 shots fired.

What's Next

Investigators are trying to determine if there was a motive behind the shooting.

SAC Matt DeSarno, with the Dallas FBI said they had no other information that Clyde was working with anyone in planning the attack, but that investigators are actively interviewing relatives, known associates and others.

FBI agents searched his Fort Worth apartment and interviewed neighbors.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI, ATF, FPS, U.S. Marshals and the Dallas Police Department.

The FBI is asking for the public's help gathering photos and video of the incident. Multimedia can be submitted to fbi.gov/dallasshooting. To submit a tip, the agency asks that people visit https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324.

Who is Brian Isaack Clyde

Dallas ISD confirmed Clyde attended Woodrow Wilson High and transferred to a school in Austin his freshman year.

Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox says he shot this photo of the suspected shooter before crouching behind a wall, June 17, 2019.

Photo credit: Tom Fox, The Dallas Morning News

Public records show he joined the U.S. Army when he was 18 and was discharged two years later. He went to Del Mar College in Corpus Christi.

He recently moved to Fort Worth to the Watermarke Apartments on Overton Ridge Boulevard. He was divorced, but recently planned to remarry his ex-wife, family told NBC 5.

Brian Clyde, NBC 5 has learned, previously lived in Dallas and attended Woodrow Wilson High School for a short time in 2012 before moving to Austin. He also lived in Corpus Christi, served in the U.S. Army from 2015 to 2017 and was discharged.

On his Facebook page, Clyde shared images of ammunition magazines and a sword or dagger. He also posted several videos, one of which, on June 9, warned of an upcoming storm. It's unclear if he was speaking of a metaphorical storm or a literal one -- June 9 was the day a thunderstorm toppled a crane in downtown Dallas, killing one. FBI, DOJ Update on Federal Court Building Shooting

Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney; Carol Long, FPS Regional Director; and Matt DeSarno, SAC with the Dallas FBI, give an update on the investigation into a shooting outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building, June 17, 2019. (Published Monday, June 17, 2019)

From 2015 to 2017, Clyde apparently served in the U.S. Army. In a video he posted on his Facebook page, he mentioned his service in the Army and said he'd been stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The FBI confirmed Monday that Clyde was discharged in 2017 and that they were working with the Department of Defense to examine his military record and learn more about his friends and associates.

NBC 5 did not uncover any criminal history and the FBI confirmed Monday afternoon that Clyde was not part of any prior FBI investigation.

DeSarno said Monday that investigators have recovered the rifle used in the attack and are working with the ATF to learn how and when it was purchased.

'I Could Smell the Gunpowder at My Place'

Kelly Carter, a resident of the SoCo Lofts said he heard the gunfire, saw part of the chase from his apartment and could even smell the gunpowder. (Published Monday, June 17, 2019)

'We All Just Started Scattering'