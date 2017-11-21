Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Arlington Home: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Arlington Home: Police

By Maria Santiago

    Arlington Police Department

    Arlington police say a suspected drunken driver was found hiding in a bush after crashing his car into a house Monday night.

    According to police, the driver lost control and drove into a home on the 2700 block of Blue Quail Drive at about 8:20 p.m.

    The man then tried to run away, but officers found him hiding in a bush around the corner, police said. Officers said the man, who was not identified, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

    A series of tweets on the Official Arlington Police Department Twitter page showed photos from the scene with a warning: #DrinkDriveGoToJail.

    No injuries were reported.

