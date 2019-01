Two major interstates are closed as drivers head out for their Friday morning commute.

Interstate 30 - Fort Worth

Eastbound lanes of I-30 are closed at W. Loop 820 due to a wreck. The crash involved a wrong-way driver who died at the scene, police said.

Interstate 35E - DeSoto

Southbound lanes are closed after a box truck was involved in a rollover crash on I-35E between Pleasant Run Road and Belt Line Road. Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

