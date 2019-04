A pedestrian was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 45 late Tuesday night, police said. (Published 16 minutes ago)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 45 late Tuesday night, police said. Northbound lanes are closed as police investigate the scene.

It happened between Cooper and Lenway streets about 11:45 p.m. It's unclear why the pedestrian was on or crossing the highway, police said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped at the scene.

No other information was available.

