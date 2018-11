All lanes of Interstate 30 at St. Francis Avenue in Dallas will be closed overnight on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 p.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

The closure will allow crews to place a new pedestrian bridge over the interstate.

During the shut down traffic will be detoured onto the frontage roads.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

For information on this and other road conditions statewide, visit DriveTexas.org.