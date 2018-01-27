All lanes of Interstate 30 have been reopened in Dallas Saturday morning as police investigated a suspicious device on a rail track.
According to police, a man was found deceased on the tracks in the 800 block of First Avenue at about 5 a.m. They said DART police officers saw a suspicious object with wires under the body.
The Dallas Police Explosive Ordinance Unit was called in and shut down Interstate 30. Westbound I-30 traffic was diverted for hours at the 2nd Avenue exit. Eastbound traffic was diverted at Grand Avenue.
Investigators determined the object was not a threat and the interstate was reopened at about 9 a.m.
According to police, it appeared the man had jumped from the interstate onto the tracks.
DART said the incident did not affect train service.