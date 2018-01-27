According to police, a man jumped from Interstate 30 to the ground near Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail tracks Saturday morning. A Dallas bomb squad investigation was launched after DART police found suspicious wires on the man's body. (Published Jan. 27, 2018)

All lanes of Interstate 30 have been reopened in Dallas Saturday morning as police investigated a suspicious device on a rail track.

According to police, a man was found deceased on the tracks in the 800 block of First Avenue at about 5 a.m. They said DART police officers saw a suspicious object with wires under the body.

The Dallas Police Explosive Ordinance Unit was called in and shut down Interstate 30. Westbound I-30 traffic was diverted for hours at the 2nd Avenue exit. Eastbound traffic was diverted at Grand Avenue.

Investigators determined the object was not a threat and the interstate was reopened at about 9 a.m.

According to police, it appeared the man had jumped from the interstate onto the tracks.

DART said the incident did not affect train service.