Interim Fort Worth Police Chief Offered, Accepts Chief of Police Position

The Fort Worth Police Department has a new Chief of Police.

The department said Ed Kraus has accepted the position, left vacant when the former chief Joel Fitzgerald was fired back in May.

Kraus has served as the Interim chief since that time. He has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 26-years.

Most recently, Kraus served as the departments Liaison on the race and culture task force, formed after the controversial arrest of Jacqueline Craig several years ago.

Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

A school officer and a student were injured at Wisoonsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the office with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

A formal announcement is expected from Fort Worth city leaders on Thursday.

Last month, a Dallas judge denied a temporary injunction filed on behalf of Fitzgerald that would've prevented city officials from hiring a permanent police chief.

Fitzgerald claimed his firing was an act of retaliation and came after he began investigating and communicating with the FBI concerning the city's compliance issues with the Criminal Justice Information Services system, or CJIS. The federally maintained computer network is designed to share law enforcement information nationwide. A meeting was set up with the FBI on May 20, the same day Fitzgerald was fired.