About 200 people gathered for an interfaith vigil in Southlake Sunday to remember the people killed at two mosques in New Zealand.

It's 7,744 miles from Southlake to Christchurch, New Zealand, but on Sunday the two cities came together in a show of unity against the violence that killed 50 people in two mosques last week.

"Thank you for joining us today," city council member Dr. Shahid Shafi told about 200 people gathered on the town square for an interfaith vigil.

"We are here today to memorialize 50 innocent people who were systematically executed,” said Shafi, himself Muslim.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker with Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville called for unity.

"We have to stand together," he said. "We reaffirm our commitment to stand together. In response to this terrible violence we must bring love and support, unity and peace."

Senior pastor Mike Dawson of First United Methodist Church of Colleyville noted the diversity of those who gathered for the vigil.

"We come this afternoon from many places," he said. "But today we're united in our grief and our resolve not to be overcome by evil."

Southlake Mayor Laura Hill said love trumps hate.

"There is nothing more evil than hate," Hill said. "But there is nothing more powerful or more positive than the love in the hearts of most human beings."