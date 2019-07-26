Instructor, Dallas Police Offer LGBTQ Self-Defense Class

The Dallas Police Department is teaming up with a local self-defense instructor to teach potentially life-saving techniques at a free class on July 27, 2019.

The class will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center in Dallas at 4500 Spring Ave.

"The LGBT community is often left out on different events, so we’ve partnered with the Dallas Police Department," Dr. Nick Chamberlain of Chamberlain Studios of Self Defense explained.

The class was requested by members of the LGBTQ community in light of recent murders, attacks and crimes against community members.

"The city does not provide self-defense training," Chamberlain said. "We are going to handle the hands-on skills training."

Those in attendance will learn techniques they can take with them in the real world and into the areas where they may feel unsafe, vulnerable and targeted. Techniques will include physical and mental self-defense.

Community members will also have a chance to get updates from Dallas police.

"The Dallas Police Department will be there to answer questions about local incidents of violence and local activities that are taking place in the Dallas area," Chamberlain said.