The night is dark and full of terrors as "Game of Thrones" fans wait for the premiere of season 8 in April.

But until then, fans in North Texas can sit atop the Iron Throne and picture Dany's dragons soaring through the Westeros sky.

The replica throne has been installed at the AT&T's corporate headquarters at 208 S. Akard St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, GuideLive reported.

Fans can come and take pictures on the throne, which will stay at least through March 30.