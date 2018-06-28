A sprawling region. An antiquated image. A shortage of splashy tech companies.

They're among the challenges that can overshadow Dallas-Fort Worth's momentum toward becoming a region recognized for innovation, a magnet for talent and a place with free-flowing venture capital, according to a new study by the Dallas Regional Chamber, consulting firm Accenture, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Southern Methodist University.

On Thursday, the regional partners released the innovation assessment of Dallas-Fort Worth. They spent about nine months interviewing corporate executives, civic leaders and startup founders, conducting focus groups, researching innovative cities like San Francisco, Austin, and Tel Aviv and analyzing the data.

