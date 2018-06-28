Innovation Report Finds Dallas Area Has an Image Problem in the Tech World - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Innovation Report Finds Dallas Area Has an Image Problem in the Tech World

By Melissa Repko - The Dallas Morning News

Published 41 minutes ago

    Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News
    Downtown Dallas and the Margaret McDermott Bridge are shown on July 27, 2017.

    A sprawling region. An antiquated image. A shortage of splashy tech companies.

    They're among the challenges that can overshadow Dallas-Fort Worth's momentum toward becoming a region recognized for innovation, a magnet for talent and a place with free-flowing venture capital, according to a new study by the Dallas Regional Chamber, consulting firm Accenture, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Southern Methodist University.

    On Thursday, the regional partners released the innovation assessment of Dallas-Fort Worth. They spent about nine months interviewing corporate executives, civic leaders and startup founders, conducting focus groups, researching innovative cities like San Francisco, Austin, and Tel Aviv and analyzing the data.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

