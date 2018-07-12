Danny Keovychith, inset, is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Thursday's fatal crash, Grand Prairie police say.

The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into two vehicles Thursday morning while being pursued by police, killing one person and seriously injuring another.



Grand Prairie police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of E. Pioneer Parkway at about 8 a.m. and followed the driver into Dallas. As backup arrived, officers tried to stop the driver who instead sped away.



About a half-mile down the road police said the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Duncanville Road and Kiest Boulevard and crashed into two vehicles.



Firefighters arrived and worked to extricate a passenger and driver trapped inside one of the damaged vehicles. After the passenger was removed, he was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car was also extricated and hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle hit was not seriously injured.



The driver of the stolen car, identified by police as 31-year-old Danny Keovychith, was also trapped inside his vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters. Keovychith was also seriously injured in the crash, police said.



Grand Prairie police said Keovychith is being charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



"The Grand Prairie Police Department offers our condolences to the victims and their families. This was a tragic loss of life caused by a career criminal who had no regard for those around him. GPPD will work closely with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office regarding any additional charges against the suspect, which will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law," police said in a news release.



The identities of the crash survivors have not yet been confirmed; the identity of the deceased man will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner after his next of kin have been notified.



