Jail inmates on Wednesday discovered a woman's body while mowing grass at a cemetery in Johnson County.

The inmate work crew was mowing the Marystown Cemetery when they found the woman, who was later identified as 41-year-old Jana Hart, according to the Cleburne Times Review. Detectives believed the woman had been deceased for about three to five days before she was found.

The cause of death has not been determined. Johnson County Sheriff Adam King told the Times Review it appeared the death was not suspicious.

Inmate work crews help maintain cemeteries throughout Johnson County, the report said.

The Johnson County website lists Marystown Cemetery as a Texas Historical Marker that dates to the early 1850s.