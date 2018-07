Two women are hurt after an early morning shooting in South Oak Cliff. Police said they found a car riddled with bullets, with the two women inside. We are awaiting word on the women's medical condition. (Published 4 hours ago)

Two women who were shot at drove to a McDonald’s Thursday morning in Dallas, police said.



Police responded to the McDonald’s at Interstate 35E and W. Kiest Boulevard where they found a car with the back window shot out, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at another location and the women drove to the restaurant, but they’re still trying to figure out where exactly that other location is, police said.