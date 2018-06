Emilio Morales admitted to beating his infant son to death.

A Denton man was arrested Monday, June 25 for beating his infant son to death.

Denton police and fire responded to an unconscious person call in the 2900 block of Desert Drive on Sunday, June 24 at 7:09 a.m. Paramedics determined the child had died.

Autopsy results showed the child sustained serious bodily injury.



Emilio Morales admitted to beating the infant in the head multiple times with a closed fist. He was taken into custody without incident shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.