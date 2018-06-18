Newborn Abandoned in Dumpster Rescued in Good Condition

A newborn boy was found in a plastic bag, crying at the bottom of this dumpster after being abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, Hurst police say.

A woman is expected to face charges for abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster after giving birth inside a Hurst restaurant bathroom Friday morning, police say. The child is reportedly in good condition after being found by police.

Hurst police said an employee at the Souper Salad restaurant on the 900 block of Melbourne Road reported a coworker may have had a miscarriage or given birth in the restroom and that afterward the woman was seen carrying a bag in the direction of the dumpster.

Medical personnel arrived and treated the 28-year-old mother, who had just given birth, while police officers looked behind the restaurant for the infant.

The baby boy was awake and crying when police located him, although he was inside a plastic garbage bag at the bottom of the dumpster. He was transported to a local hospital and is in good condition, police said Monday.

The mother of the infant was also taken to a local hospital for treatment related to child birth.

Police said they expected criminal charges would be filed against woman for abandoning her newborn.