Inaugural Garrett Hull Blue Bowl to Honor Fallen Officer

The Garrett Hull Blue Bowl is a charity coed flag football tournament in memory of Cpl. Hull who was shot and killed in the line of duty in September 2018.

This weekend, North Texas will honor a fallen Fort Worth officer.

The inaugural Garrett Hull Blue Bowl is a charity coed flag football tournament in memory of Cpl. Garrett Hull, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in September 2018.

From 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. teams will play flag football a Farrington Field to raise money for the Hull family and raise spirits.

Sixty percent of the money raised goes to the Hull family, with the rest going to the Robert L. Zore Foundation, which helps other fallen officer families around the country year-round.

Football Tournament Planned to Remember Fallen FW Officer

A fallen Fort Worth police officer will soon be memorialized with a new annual flag football tournament to raise money and keep his memory alive. (Published Thursday, April 25, 2019)

"Hopefully, this will bring a little bit of happiness to this community during this very hard time," said Rosemary Zore, founder of the Robert L. Zore Foundation.

Admission to watch the games is free. The day will offer access to current and former NFL players and a Fan Zone experience.

"It brings the community together. It's a chance for the community to not only honor Garrett's sacrifice or any other fallen officer's sacrifice, but also come out as a community, unite, come together with law enforcement," Zore said.

Video Fort Worth Police Release Body Cam Video of Deadly Shooting

Every year, on the eve of the tournament, a Tarrant County student who is going into public safety and has a parent in law enforcement will receive a Garrett Hull Memorial Scholarship.

The first recipient is Keller High School graduate Brittany Salazar, who will receive a $1,000 check Friday. She will attend Tarrant County College this Fall. Her father is an 18-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department.