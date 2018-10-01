Calls for Domestic Violence Grow in North Texas

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the U.S. In North Texas, programs are growing and so are the calls for help. (Published 44 minutes ago)

In North Texas, Domestic Violence Awareness is Growing -- And So Are the Calls for Help

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the U.S.

Whether it's shame, denial or circumstance, many victims can feel overwhelmed. But in North Texas, programs are growing and so are the calls for help. The reality, one in three women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. For men, it’s one in nine.

“We see these women come in and they're so broken, hurt and hardly smile, but by the time they go through our program it's a different person,” said Lori Conley, CEO of Emily’s Place in Plano.

Leaving a violent situation isn't always easy.

“It takes a woman about 7 times before she leaves an abuser,” Conley said. “It typically starts out gradual. You know she may do something and he gets upset and apologizes and then over time it just gets to be harsher and harsher.”

A victims’ supervisor with Irving Police Department said the most dangerous thing you can do is leave an abusive relationship without a plan. That plan can include deciding when and where to go. The best options are emergency shelters or places where an abuser can't find you. Also, make sure to keep your phone close.

Emily's Place is a second step. It’s a long-term program lasting up to two years that helps victims get back on their feet, and ultimately become self-sufficient.

“We can provide that safe place, we do provide transportation, childcare, counseling,” Conley said.

The initial one sometimes starts with loved ones who spot warning signs like changes in mood and behavior, even bruises.

“Sometimes it's helping them take that first step. We have a lot of family members who will call and say I have a daughter or a niece or friend or neighbor, and they're in this situation, what is your program like?” she said.

Conley said she’s seen more women finding their voice lately, thanks to growing community support. She says escaping violence early, and setting a good example for children, can help break the cycle.

For a list resources in your city, call 211.