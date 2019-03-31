In Letters, California Man Threatens to Kill First Baptist Dallas' Robert Jeffress 'In the Name of Allah,' Feds Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Federal agents say Owens was responsible for mailing an envelope containing white powder to First Baptist Dallas' post office box on July 10

By Sara Coello - The Dallas Morning News

Published 42 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    First Baptist Dallas pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress

    A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment Thursday against a California man accused of mailing threats across the country, including a letter to First Baptist Dallas threatening to assassinate pastor Robert Jeffress.

    Darnell Ray Owens, 32, was arrested in Tulsa last week and was awaiting extradition to his hometown of Sacramento.

    Federal agents say Owens was responsible for mailing an envelope containing white powder to First Baptist Dallas' post office box on July 10, forcing Dallas Fire-Rescue to quarantine the church employee who opened it a few days later.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

