In Game Room Crackdown, Fort Worth Police Seize More than 500 Machines - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

In Game Room Crackdown, Fort Worth Police Seize More than 500 Machines

By Alice Barr

Published at 10:42 PM CST on Feb 19, 2018 | Updated at 10:58 PM CST on Feb 19, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		119828
    2
    Germany    		106420
    3
    Canada    		85619
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    FWPD Seizes Hundreds of Machines in Game Room Crackdown

    Fort Worth police are cracking down on illegal game rooms, and they're ramping up their efforts after robbers opened fire in a game room last week, injuring one person. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

    Fort Worth police are cracking down on illegal game rooms, and they're ramping up their efforts after robbers opened fire in a game room last week, injuring one person.

    Now, gaming machines are stacking up like abandoned prizes in a warehouse at Fort Worth police headquarters. Police have confiscated more than 500 of them in 30 raids since November. That includes 99 machines just this weekend, plus $100,000 in cash.

    Investigators are working so hard on this, they're running out of room to store all of the machines. Over the weekend, they moved 60 machines into overflow storage at headquarters.

    "This is a small portion of what they've actually got, six semi-trailers full," said Fort Worth Police Sgt. Chris Britt, pointing to the machines.

    Men Armed With Guns Storm Fort Worth Game Room

    [NATL-DFW] Men Armed With Guns Storm Fort Worth Game Room, Shoot Woman

    An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg after four men armed with guns stormed a Fort Worth game room and robbed people inside, police said Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

    (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

    The machines themselves aren't illegal.

    "You could be paying out in store credits or prizes or things like that," Britt explained.

    But when businesses pay out in cash, that's breaking the law.

    "And as you can see, we're very aggressively addressing it," Britt said. "There is a lot of danger sometimes associated with those places."

    That was made clear last week when five armed robbers barged into a game room called C'est La Vie Bida, with guns blazing. They stole customers' cash and wallets and shot an 18-year-old woman in the leg.

    "It is a big problem," said City Councilman Carlos Flores.

    Feb. 20 Olympics Photos: Shibutani Siblings Win Bronze

    [NATL] Feb. 20 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shibutani Siblings, Brita Sigourney Win Bronze
    Valery Sharifulin/TASS

    It happened in Flores's district, at 3255 North Beach Street, and it's an issue he was already working on, having joined police on two recent raids.

    "It's a public safety issue. Naturally, it impacts the surrounding neighborhoods, and we need to deal with it," Flores said.

    He says a new ordinance has helped police crack down. In the past, they could only take the motherboards from gaming machines, but those are easily replaced.

    Now that investigators can take the whole machine, businesses can't just pop back open, improving the odds of keeping a potential crime-magnet shut down for good.

    Fort Worth police are still investigating whether the game room that was robbed last week was operating illegally. So far, they have not seized those machines.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices