South Dallas Church Hit By Air Condition Thieves

Mount Horeb Baptist Church is holding services at another church after thieves stole four 5-ton air conditioning units. Click here to read more about this story.

American Airlines Retires the Mad Dog, MD-80

American Airlines celebrated an end of an era Wednesday with its final flight of an MD-80 passenger jet, a workhorse that once accounted for half its fleet. Click here to read more about this story.

Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott Agree to 6-Year Extension, Ending Long Holdout

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make him the NFL's highest-paid running back and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday. Click here to read more about this story.

Boy Scores Touchdown Mom Never Thought She'd See After Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis

It's the touching moment at a peewee football game one mother never thought she'd get to see. A diagnosis after her son was born left her wondering what the future held for him. But that football game proved his future is still bright. Click here to read more about this story.

New Concessions, Menu Items Kick-Off Cowboys 2019 Season at AT&T Stadium

Fans attending Dallas Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium this season will have more to choose from when it comes to concessions and snacking, including healthy and vegetarian options. Click here to read more about this story.

New Menu Items at AT&T Stadium for 2019