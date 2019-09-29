To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Fletcher's Family Speaks About Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

There's a civil war brewing among a Dallas family whose name has become synonymous with the State Fair of Texas for nearly eight decades. Click here to read more about this story.

New Dallas FBI Boss Tackles Challenging 'Threat to Life' Tips

New Dallas FBI SAC looks to improve threat assessment teams and tackling the challenge of following up on more and more "threat to life" tips. Click here to read more about this story.

Teachers Team Up for School-wide Day of Energized Learning

Teachers in Frisco joined those from around Texas and the whole world for a different way of capturing their students' attention, a national campaign to "Rock Your School." Click here to read more about this story.

Parents Make Texas-Sized Mums and Garters for Special Needs Students

In Frisco, a group of parents are working to make high school homecoming memorable for as many students as possible. Click here to read more about this story.

#SomethingGood: McKinney Firefighter Sets World Record at Competition

He may not be Bruce Wayne. But even now, in his 50's, McKinney firefighter and paramedic Russell Krasnesky looks every bit like a real-life Batman. Click here to read more about this story.

