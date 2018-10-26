To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Kristopher Love Guilty of Killing Dallas Dentist Kendra Hatcher in Murder-for-Hire Trial

A Dallas County jury found 34-year-old Kristopher Love guilty of capital murder Thursday in the 2015 death of Dallas pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher. Prosecutors said Love was hired to kill Hatcher, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of her Dallas apartment building in September 2015. Prosecutors said the murder-for-hire plot was orchestrated by Brenda Delgado, the former girlfriend of the man Hatcher was dating at the time. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Jewish Community Comes Together After PA Shooting

Fort Worth Moves to Withhold $250M From Panther Island

Fort Worth city council members on Tuesday agreed to withhold $250 million in bond money from the Panther Island project, backing the mayor’s request for a comprehensive audit. Jim Lane, a board member of the Tarrant Regional Water District, said Tuesday that the board had called an emergency meeting for Thursday morning. Click here to read more about this story.

Some Voters Report Problems With a Certain Type of Voting Machine

Voters have reported problems with a certain type of voting machine. The machine is used in Tarrant County, and 81 others, according to the Dallas Morning News. It is not used in Dallas, Collin, and Denton Counties. Click here to read more about this story.

Doctors Credit 'Miracle' After Man's Heart Stopped 44 Times

Man Dies After House Fire in Richardson

A Lewisville man who flat-lined 44 times after suffering a heart attack is serving as an inspiration to the medical team who saved him. Click here to read more about this story.