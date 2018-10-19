To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Sandy Lake Amusement Park Closes Gates After 48 Years

The announcement that Sandy Lake Amusement Park had closed was posted to Facebook this week, letting customers know that the family who owned the park for 48 years sold it. Sandy Lake was sold to its neighbor, Southwest Landscaping. The new land owners said they plan to preserve the land as it is now and use it for storage of trees and plants. The park, however, will no longer be a public space. Click here to read more about this story.

Sandy Lake Amusement Park Closes Gates After 48 Years

A North Texas amusement park that's been part of family traditions for nearly five decades announced it was closed Wednesday afternoon. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018)

Kia, Hyundai CEOs Asked to Appear Before Congress After Vehicle Fire Reports

Car makers Kia and Hyundai, owned by the Hyundai Motor Group, are being asked to address reports of non collision-related fires. We've heard from two North Texas women whose stories were very similar. They were driving their Kias when someone on the road started flagging them down. Before they knew it, they said their cars were covered in flames. We've since learned that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into certain models and models of Kias and Hyundais that total 1.6 million vehicles. Click here to read more about this story.

Kia, Hyundai CEOs Asked to Appear Before Congress

NBC 5 Responds first told you about reports of non-collision Kia and Hyundai fires. Our nation's lawmakers are now asking the automakers to explain why cars are going up in flames. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018)

The 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is Here

If you have a few thousand dollars laying around you can spurge on one or two, or more, of the 10 2018 Fantasy Gifts listed in the Neiman Marcus 2018 Christmas Book. The annual catalogue is a Christmas tradition for the Dallas-based luxury retailer. Click here to see some of the wild wish list items up for grabs for people with deep pockets.

Images: The 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book Is Here

Prosper Town Council Vows Not to Cooperate With TxDOT on US 380 Bypass Option

The Prosper Town Council voted Monday night to adopt a resolution against a possible U.S. Highway 380 option, going as far as to direct city staff not to cooperate with the Texas Department of Transportation as long as the option is on the table. TxDOT has studied how to ease traffic on U.S. 380, but adding more lanes would affect businesses along the highway. So, bypass options are also on the table -- one of which could direct traffic through a section of Prosper. TxDOT said it was still in the early stages of considering its options and that maps of potential bypass routes are conceptual -- not precise. Click here to read more about this story.

Prosper Council Vows Not to Cooperate on 380 Bypass Option

The Prosper Town Council voted Monday night to adopt a resolution against a possible U.S. Highway 380 option, going as far as to direct city staff not to cooperate with the Texas Department of Transportation as long as the option is on the table. (Published Monday, Oct. 15, 2018)

High-Dose Flu Shot Available for Senior Citizens

a high dose flu shot, which contains four times the amount of antigen as a regular flu shot is available. It's been approved for use since 2009 and is recommended for people 65 and up. "People over 65 don't produce as many antibodies or enough of a response to a vaccine as younger people, so they came up with the idea of boosting the dose four times the normal dose to generate an extra immune response," says Dr. Justin Bartos at Medical City North Hills. Click here to read more about this story.

High-Dose Flu Shot Available For Senior Citizens