In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Oct. 7

Moments after a Collin County mother had a stroke, her little boys took action. Their life-saving moments were captured on camera, Friday, October 5, 2018.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Video Hundreds Gather to Celebrate Life of Girl Killed in Crash

9-Year-Old Collin County Boy Credited with Saving Mom's Life

On Friday, we told the story of a Sachse boy who's being credited with saving his mother's life on Aug. 29. The whole episode was caught on a Ring doorbell video. Ingrid Fleury, the boy's mother, collapsed and nine-year-old Santiago Coll sprang into action. The family would later learn that the 35-year-old Fleury suffered a stroke and a seizure -- she's now undergoing treatment for blood clots after she spent six days in the hospital.

9-Year-Old Collin County Boy Credited with Saving Mom's Life

Moments after a Collin County mother had a stroke, her little boys took action. Their life-saving moments were captured on camera. (Published Friday, Oct. 5, 2018)

Texas Tops Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

No. 19 Texas squeaked out a high-scoring affair against No. 7 Oklahoma, 48-45, on a game-winning 40-yard field goal by freshman kicker Cameron Dicker with eight seconds left in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas' Fair Park. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 314 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns, while the Sooners' Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes and ran for 92 yards. Oklahoma is the three-time defending Big 12 champion.

Texas Beats Oklahoma in Red River Showdown Classic

Freshman Cameron Dicker kicked a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give 19th-ranked Texas a 48-45 victory Saturday over No. 7 Oklahoma after Kyler Murray had rallied the Sooners with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. (Published 2 hours ago)

Hundreds Gather to Celebrate Life of 12-Year-Old Killed in Bus Crash

Several hundred people filled the sanctuary of Family Cathedral of Praise Saturday night to remember 12-year-old Jazmine Alfaro Villarreal. For many, it was the first time to see and speak with the family after Villarreal's school bus overturned on its way home Wednesday with dozens of students inside. She was the only one who could not escape.

Hundreds Gather to Celebrate Life of Girl Killed in Crash

Several hundred people filled the sanctuary of Family Cathedral of Praise Saturday night to remember 12-year-old Jazmine Alfaro Villarreal. (Published 2 hours ago)

Rockwall Parents Upset After Being Kicked Off AA Flight Due to Autistic Son's "Meltdown"

Thursday, we reported on a Rockwall family who says one of their sons, who has autism, had a meltdown while boarding an American Airlines flight. The parents said the airlines proceeded to tell the whole family they could not board and escorted them back into the terminal. American Airlines said it had contacted the family and was looking into their case.

Parents Upset Over Being Kicked Off Flight with Autistic Son

Rockwall parents say the were kicked off a flight because of their son with autism. (Published Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018)

Los Angeles Paints Streets White To Cool Down Temperature

And finally, NBC 5's Kristin Dickerson reported from Los Angeles, where, in some neighborhoods the streets are painted white to reduce the amount of heat the pavement absorbs. It's part of our Vision 2020 series -- a project that takes a look at ways North Texas could change by the end of the decade. Check out more of our Vision 2020 stories here.

LA Paints Streets White To Cool Down Temperature