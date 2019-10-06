To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Friends, Classmates Remember Teen Killed In Street Racing Crash

More than a hundred classmates and friends of a North Texas teenager who was killed this week gathered for an emotional candlelight in his memory Wednesday night. The vigil for Nicholas Delgadillo, 17, was held outside Paschal High School in Fort Worth where Delgadillo was a junior. He died Tuesday after what authorities believe was a street racing incident near the Texas Christian University campus, not far from the high school. Click here to read more about this story.

North Texas School Helps Students Tackle Bullying

We look at how students have coped with bullying and how one program is getting them to talk about it. Click here to read more about this story.

Arlington Chosen as Site for National Medal of Honor Museum

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation announced Wednesday that Arlington, Texas will be the museum's new location. The national search began in October 2018 with the goal of choosing a location that impacts the largest number of people possible. Click here to read more about this story.

Rockwall High School Cheerleader Saves Life of Choking Boy

A Rockwall High School cheerleader is being called a hero after she jumped off a float during a homecoming parade to save a 2-year-old boy who was choking. Click here to read more about this story.

Two More Babies Born in Dallas Following Uterine Transplants

Two more North Texas babies have been born after their mothers underwent uterine transplants. Click here to read more about this story.

