logo_dfw_2x

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 12 minutes ago

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    The Jefferson High School football field shows evidence of the tornado that tore through the campus Sunday evening. But the damage to the buildings does not reflect how the football program sees itself in recovery.

    The Jefferson High School football field shows evidence of the tornado that tore through the campus Sunday evening.  But the damage to the buildings does not reflect how the football program sees itself in recovery.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

    In North Dallas, you can see the path of destruction left by the EF-3 tornado from our cameras on Texas Sky Ranger.

    In North Dallas, you can see the path of destruction left by the EF-3 tornado from our cameras on Texas Sky Ranger.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

    Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot has asked that Judge Tammy Kemp be recused from a contempt of court order hearing set for next week. He and his office claim because of her "visual reaction" questions her impartiality.

    Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot has asked that Judge Tammy Kemp be recused from a contempt of court order hearing set for next week. He and his office claim because of her "visual reaction" questions her impartiality.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

    In an open letter printed in the Dallas Morning News and titled 'We Play for You', Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall announced a season-long campaign to make community, philanthropy and charity initiatives a driving force in decisions.

    In an open letter printed in the Dallas Morning News and titled 'We Play for You', Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall announced a season-long campaign to make community, philanthropy and charity initiatives a driving force in decisions.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

    You expect to see the high school marching band in the stands, and on the field, supporting the players on the football team.

    You expect to see the high school marching band in the stands, and on the field, supporting the players on the football team.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

