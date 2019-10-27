To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

'Patriot Pride' is Strong as Jefferson High Football Team Pulls Together

The Jefferson High School football field shows evidence of the tornado that tore through the campus Sunday evening. But the damage to the buildings does not reflect how the football program sees itself in recovery. Click here to read more about this story.

'Patriot Pride' is Strong as Jefferson High Football Team Pulls Together

The Jefferson High School football field shows evidence of the tornado that tore through the campus Sunday evening. But the damage to the buildings does not reflect how the football program sees itself in recovery. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

Texas Sky Ranger Over EF-3 Dallas Tornado Path

In North Dallas, you can see the path of destruction left by the EF-3 tornado from our cameras on Texas Sky Ranger. Click here to read more about this story.

Texas Sky Ranger Over EF-3 Dallas Tornado Path

In North Dallas, you can see the path of destruction left by the EF-3 tornado from our cameras on Texas Sky Ranger. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

Dallas DA Creuzot Wants Judge Kemp Exempt From Contempt of Court Hearing Because of 'Visual Reaction,' Court Documents Show

Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot has asked that Judge Tammy Kemp be recused from a contempt of court order hearing set for next week. He and his office claim because of her "visual reaction" questions her impartiality. Click here to read more about this story.

Creuzot Wants Kemp Exempt Because of 'Visual Reaction'

Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot has asked that Judge Tammy Kemp be recused from a contempt of court order hearing set for next week. He and his office claim because of her "visual reaction" questions her impartiality. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

Dallas Mavs CEO Tells Community, 'We Play for You'

In an open letter printed in the Dallas Morning News and titled 'We Play for You', Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall announced a season-long campaign to make community, philanthropy and charity initiatives a driving force in decisions. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Mavs CEO Tells Community, 'We Play for You'

In an open letter printed in the Dallas Morning News and titled 'We Play for You', Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall announced a season-long campaign to make community, philanthropy and charity initiatives a driving force in decisions. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

#SomethingGood: Coppell Football Cheer on Band at Competition

You expect to see the high school marching band in the stands, and on the field, supporting the players on the football team. Click here to read more about this story.

Coppell Football Team Cheers on Band