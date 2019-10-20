In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 52 minutes ago

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    Family, Friends Remember Woman Killed by Officer in Fort Worth Home

    Family and friends are remembering the 28-year-old woman killed in her home early Saturday morning by a police officer. Click here to read more about this story.

    (Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019)

    Texas GOP Speaker Dennis Bonnen Says Trump 'Killing Us' in Secret Tape

    Texas' GOP House speaker sought help ousting members of his own party in 2020, called a female lawmaker "vile" and said President Donald Trump is "killing us" in pivotal races in a secretly recorded meeting with a conservative activist released Tuesday. Click here to read more about this story.

    (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

    Louis Vuitton Opens New Workshop in Johnson County

    Politics and high fashion came together Thursday on 260 acres in rural Johnson County. President Donald Trump helped cut the ribbon on the new Louis Vuitton workshop in Keene, a town of 6,000, and now home to one of the most luxurious brands in the world. Click here to read more about this story.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

    Fort Worth's Dickies Arena Holds 'Royal Flush' Ahead of Grand Opening

    Have you heard about the "royal flush" from Fort Worth's newest crown jewel? The big grand opening of Dickies Arena is just 10 days away. As the site prepared by testing out its facilities Wednesday, local businesses are getting ready for a possible economic boost. Click here to read more about this story.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019)

    #SG: High School Dance Team Steps in to Help Others

    The young women on a high school drill team in Frisco are using their passions for dance for something good. Click here to read more about this story.

    (Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019)

