Family, Friends Remember Woman Killed by Officer in FW Home

Family and friends are remembering the 28-year-old woman killed in her home early Saturday morning by a police officer. (Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019)

Texas GOP Speaker Says Trump 'Killing Us' in Secret Tape

Texas' GOP House speaker sought help ousting members of his own party in 2020, called a female lawmaker "vile" and said President Donald Trump is "killing us" in pivotal races in a secretly recorded meeting with a conservative activist released Tuesday. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

Inside Louis Vuitton's New Workshop in Johnson County

Politics and high fashion came together together Thursday on 260 acres in rural Johnson County. President Donald Trump helped cut the ribbon on the new Louis Vuitton workshop in Keene, a town of 6,000, and now home to one of the most luxurious brands in the world. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

Fort Worth's Dickies Arena Holds 'Royal Flush'

Have you heard about the "royal flush" from Fort Worth's newest crown jewel? The big grand opening of Dickies Arena is just 10 days away. As the site prepared by testing out its facilities Wednesday, local businesses are getting ready for a possible economic boost. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019)

High School Dance Team Steps in to Help Others