In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published Oct 13, 2019 at 6:45 AM

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    Judge Says She Couldn't Refuse Convicted Ex-Cop Amber Guyger a Hug

    The judge who gave a hug and Bible to a former Dallas police officer after she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor said Monday that she watched the woman change during her trial and wants her to live a purposeful life. Click here to read more about this story.

    (Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019)

    Reaction to Disruption at First Dallas Police Oversight Meeting

    The new Chairman of the Dallas Civilian Police Oversight Board Wednesday said all future meetings will include public input. Click here to read more about this story.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019)

    DISD Board Member Shares Story of Daughter's Life-Saving Heart Transplant Journey

    On Thursday morning, Dallas Independent School District Board Member and former Dallas Mayoral Candidate, Miguel Solis, stood on stage at The Rustic in Dallas. It wasn't a campaign speech. Solis was speaking from the heart. Click here to read more about this story.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019)

    Crickets Are Invading the DFW Area

    You've probably had to step over them recently. If not you've heard the horrible crunch walking over them. Crickets are starting their invasion in North Texas. Click here to read more about this story.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019)

    Ellen DeGeneres Defends Sitting Next to George W. Bush at NFL Game

    Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out after controversy erupted when she was spotted sitting next to former President George W. Bush at this past weekend's Dallas Cowboys game against the Green Bay Packers. Click here to read more about this story.

