Judge Says She Couldn't Refuse Convicted Ex-Cop Amber Guyger a Hug
The judge who gave a hug and Bible to a former Dallas police officer after she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor said Monday that she watched the woman change during her trial and wants her to live a purposeful life. Click here to read more about this story.
Reaction to Disruption at First Dallas Police Oversight Meeting
The new Chairman of the Dallas Civilian Police Oversight Board Wednesday said all future meetings will include public input. Click here to read more about this story.
DISD Board Member Shares Story of Daughter's Life-Saving Heart Transplant Journey
On Thursday morning, Dallas Independent School District Board Member and former Dallas Mayoral Candidate, Miguel Solis, stood on stage at The Rustic in Dallas. It wasn't a campaign speech. Solis was speaking from the heart. Click here to read more about this story.
Crickets Are Invading the DFW Area
You've probably had to step over them recently. If not you've heard the horrible crunch walking over them. Crickets are starting their invasion in North Texas. Click here to read more about this story.
Ellen DeGeneres Defends Sitting Next to George W. Bush at NFL Game
Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out after controversy erupted when she was spotted sitting next to former President George W. Bush at this past weekend's Dallas Cowboys game against the Green Bay Packers. Click here to read more about this story.