To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Kay Granger's Family Ties to Panther Island 'Looks Terrible'

Key figures behind Fort Worth’s billion-dollar flood protection project, known as "Panther Island," are U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, her son J.D. Granger and, now, J.D.’s fiancée, Shanna Cate – a trio with power to help shape the publicly-funded endeavor. Click here to read more about this story.

Kay Granger's Family Ties to Panther Island 'Looks Terrible'

Key figures behind Fort Worth's billion-dollar flood protection project, known as "Panther Island," are U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, her son J.D. Granger and, now, J.D.'s fiancée, Shanna Cate - a trio with power to help shape the publicly-funded endeavor.

(Published Monday, Nov. 19, 2018)

Plano Gymnast Comes Forward Claiming Abuse by Larry Nassar

She's an elite athlete, a world champion gymnast and now, Plano’s-own Alyssa Baumann said she too is a survivor of sexual abuse. Baumann has come forward accusing jailed former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Like so many other young women, she said the abuse could have ended much sooner. Baumann said sexual abuse at the hands of Nassar began in 2013, often during training at the famed Karolyi Ranch near Houston. Click here to read more about this story.

Plano Gymnast Comes Forward Claiming Abuse by Larry Nassar

A Plano gymnast has joined the long list of young women claiming abuse by jailed former national team doctor Larry Nassar. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018)

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre Retiring From Baseball

Adrian Beltre of the Texas Rangers retired Tuesday after 21 seasons in a career in which he hit 477 home runs and became the first player from the Dominican Republic to have 3,000 hits. Click here to read more about this story.

Examining Adrian Beltre's Legacy

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre announced his retirement after 21 years in Major League Baseball. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor take a deep dive into the legacy of the future Hall of Famer. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

2018's Hottest Toys for Every Budget

Every year, NBC 5 teams up with toy expert Laurie Schacht to find out which toys are likely to fly off the shelves during the holiday season. This time we're looking at toys for every budget. Click here to read more about this story.

2018's Hottest Toys for Every Budget

Every year, NBC 5 teams up with toy expert Laurie Schacht to find out which toys are likely to fly off the shelves during the holiday season. This time we're looking at toys for every budget. (Published Friday, Nov. 23, 2018)

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' ICE! Exhibit Open at Gaylord Texan Resort

The 2018 ICE! exhibit is now open at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine. ICE! is a walk-through holiday attraction featuring 2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice, carved and painted into a beautiful display for the whole family. This year's theme is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and it's bigger than ever before - a massive 17,500 square feet. That 3,500 square feet larger than last year. The display also includes a majestic Nativity scene in crystal clear ice. Click here to read more about this story.

ICE! 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'