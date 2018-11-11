To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Community Mourns Loss of Two North Texas Teachers Who Died in Single Car Crash



Two North Texas schools are mourning the loss of a couple killed in a car crash over the weekend. Jeremy Bowen was the choir director at Granbury High School, Ashley Morrison was a music teacher in Azle. Click here to read more about this story.

Viral Video Prompts Diversity Plan in Carroll ISD



When a viral video surfaced showing Carroll ISD students repeatedly saying a racial slur, community members spoke out at a recent meeting of the district's board of trustees. Monday night, the board announced action items that have already happened or are in the works. Click here to read more about this story.

Records Show Feds Raised Doubts About Funding Fort Worth’s Panther Island For at Least a Decade

On paper, Fort Worth’s Panther Island looks like a shiny urban oasis, rising from the banks of a rerouted Trinity River. But for now, in reality, it’s an assembly of dirt piles and partially built bridges, all over dry land, with $400 million in federal funds still needed to complete the island. Officials with the Tarrant Regional Water District, which helps oversee the massive project, expressed optimism that it will move forward, with the help of U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX District 12), the Fort Worth Republican who is largely credited with bringing the federal dollars to the project. Click here to read more about this story.

Problem Solved: Drivers Reimbursed By RaceTrac After Discovering Water in Fuel

Last month, we told you about several people who discovered water in their gas tanks after filling up at a local Racetrac. NBC 5's Samantha Chatman went to work and helped get this problem resolved. Click here to read more about this story.

High School Senior Wins North Texas School Board Race



It was back to school Wednesday for Granbury High School senior Chris Willis, though he headed to class with a new responsibility as the district's newest school board member. Willis said he first got the idea to run over the summer when he learned Place Three's Micky Shearon was stepping down. "I really started thinking about is this something I can do? Can I legally run for this position because I'm so young?" said Willis. While there's little precedence, at 18 Willis was clear to run. And he had made a bet with himself that as long as it was legal, he was going to take on the race. Click here to read more about this story.

