Some of the top stories on NBCDFW.com this week include a McKinney high school senior named to the USA Deaf Volleyball Team, a day of flight for children with special needs and an epic Halloween home.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Josh Hamilton Arrested, Accused of Injury to a Child

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton was arrested Wednesday, accused of injury to a child, Keller police say. Hamilton, 38, played for the Rangers from 2009-12 and in 2015. He played for the Los Angeles Angels from 2013-14. Click here to read more about this story.

Distressed, Suicidal and Drenched in Gas, Their Grieving Loved Ones Question Police Taser Policies

Two horrific scenes, one in Arlington and a second alongside a darkened stretch of road in Oklahoma, forced police officers to make immediate and dangerous life-or-death decisions. Now, the families of the victims are pushing for policy changes regarding the use of Tasers. Click here to read more about this story.

Two horrific scenes, one in Arlington and a second alongside a darkened stretch of road in Oklahoma, forced police officers to make immediate and dangerous life-or-death decisions. In each scene, a man in distress had drenched himself in gasoline and was threatening suicide. The question facing officers, do they use a Taser to disable the person, despite well-documented warnings that it may start a fire, or do they risk the man harming himself and potentially others? (Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019)

McKinney High School Senior Named to USA Deaf Volleyball Team

A McKinney High School varsity volleyball player is preparing to represent the country on the USA Deaf Volleyball Team. Sammie Hicks, 17, will compete at the 2020 World Deaf Volleyball Championships in Chianciano Terme, Italy in July. Over Thanksgiving break, she'll compete in Brazil in a pre-tournament qualifier for the 2021 Deaflympics - according to McKinney ISD. Click here to read more about this story.

An Epic Halloween House in Keller Turns Heads Every Year

A family in Keller spares no expense pulling out all the stops every year for Halloween. Click here to read more about this story.

#SomethingGood: Day of Flight for Children With Special Needs

More than 135 children with special needs and their families were treated to a free day at the Mesquite Metro Airport to experience the beauty of flight. Click here to read more about this story.

Day of Flight for Children With Special Needs