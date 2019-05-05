To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Ex Texas A&M Football Player Sentenced to Life In Prison for Machete Murder

A day after being convicted of the 2015 murder of David Stevens, a Dallas County Jury sentenced former Texas A&M football player Thomas Johnson to life in prison. Click here to read more about this story.

Contractor Building 3 Bridges for Panther Island Project Says It's 'Woefully Mismanaged'

The contractor building three bridges as part of Fort Worth's Panther Island development says the project has been bungled and "woefully mismanaged from the top." Click here to read more about this story.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Pot Bill 'Dead' in the Senate

A historic push in Texas to reduce penalties for small amounts of marijuana was declared dead Tuesday by the state's Republican lieutenant governor, who called it a "step toward legalization" that he would not allow. Click here to read more about this story.

Health Secrets Locked In Your DNA

More and more companies are offering at-home testing kits to shed light on your genetic makeup and which foods and exercises might be best for you. Nutritionists weigh in on how they work and whether they're worth the cost. Click here to read more about this story.

Serviceman Surprised With Hero's Welcome After Deployment

A U.S. Army reserve specialist returned home to North Texas to a hero's welcome. U.S. Army Reserve Specialist Joseph Ramsey left North Texas in April 2018. He was deployed to Kuwait. That deployment, one of several he has already been called on, meant that he had to leave his pregnant wife Megan and two toddlers, Martha-Eden and Josie-Anna. Click here to read more about this story.

