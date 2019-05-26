To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Dallas Police Make Arrest After Machete Attack on LBJ Freeway

The driver Dallas police say pulled out a machete and damaged another driver's car while in stop-and-go traffic earlier this month is in the Dallas County Jail. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Police Say 2 Different Crimes Are Similar to Muhlaysia Booker Murder

Dallas Police say three different attacks on transgender women, including the death of Muhlaysia Booker, all have similarities. During a news conference on Tuesday, Dallas Police ask for help from the public to solve the crimes. Click here to read more about this story.

Traveling Grandmother Jailed for CBD Oil: 'I Slept on the Floor… Next to the Toilet'

Police officers slapped handcuffs on 71-year-old Lena Bartula at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after they found CBD oil in her travel bag. Now she's talking about her two nights in jail. Click here to read more about this story.

Innovation Helps Make Life Easier for Two Puppies

Granbury High School engineering students are putting what they learn in the classroom to the test in the real world, building prosthetic wheel carts for two puppies born with no front legs. Click here to read more about this story.

#SomethingGood: School Crossing Guard Goes Beyond Duties to Make Kids Smile

William Smith is a school crossing guard in front of Anna May Daulton Elementary School in Grand Prairie. That's at least what his official title is. Ask anyone else who walks through his school crossing, they will tell you he is so much more. Especially when it comes to his new found friend, 3-year-old Logan. The two have crossed paths forming a bond that even Logan's mother said is something special. Click here to read more about this story.

