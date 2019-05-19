To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.
Dallas Police Raid Catholic Diocese Looking for Abuse Records
The Dallas Police Department executed search warrants at three Catholic Diocese of Dallas properties Wednesday morning, looking for records of sexual abuse related to five priests.
Seniors Feel 'Trapped' After Several Elevator Outages at Dallas Facility
Residents at a senior living facility in Dallas said they have been trapped inside the building for weeks after an elevator malfunctioned. They said the elevator is constantly breaking down, forcing many to go down flights of stairs. NBC 5's Samantha Chatman Responds.
Mayoral Debate: Johnson, Griggs Hold Debate
Dallas voters will decide the city's next mayor June 8. A debate between runoff candidates Texas State Rep. Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) and current City Councilman Scott Griggs was held Tuesday -- a replay will be available Wednesday.
Self-Defense Program Teaches Students How To Be a Hard Target
Fort Worth hospital creates self-defense program for students enrolled in its school for children with intellectual disabilities.
The Baby Boom at the Dallas and Fort Worth Zoos
There's a baby boom going on at the two major zoos in North Texas. Zookeepers at the Dallas Zoo are currently caring for two baby gorillas and a baby hippo. The Fort Worth Zoo is also celebrating the birth of a new baby giraffe.