To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Dallas Police Raid Catholic Diocese Looking for Abuse Records

The Dallas Police Department executed search warrants at three Catholic Diocese of Dallas properties Wednesday morning, looking for records of sexual abuse related to five priests. Click here to read more about this story.

Seniors Feel 'Trapped' After Several Elevator Outages at Dallas Facility

Residents at a senior living facility in Dallas said they have been trapped inside the building for weeks after an elevator malfunctioned. They said the elevator is constantly breaking down, forcing many to go down flights of stairs. NBC 5's Samantha Chatman Responds. Click here to read more about this story.

Mayoral Debate: Johnson, Griggs Hold Debate

Dallas voters will decide the city's next mayor June 8. A debate between runoff candidates Texas State Rep. Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) and current City Councilman Scott Griggs was held Tuesday -- a replay will be available Wednesday. Click here to read more about this story.

Self-Defense Program Teaches Students How To Be a Hard Target

Fort Worth hospital creates self-defense program for students enrolled in its school for children with intellectual disabilities. Click here to read more about this story.

The Baby Boom at the Dallas and Fort Worth Zoos

There's a baby boom going on at the two major zoos in North Texas. Zookeepers at the Dallas Zoo are currently caring for two baby gorillas and a baby hippo. The Fort Worth Zoo is also celebrating the birth of a new baby giraffe. Click here to read more about the gorillas.Click here to read more about the hippo.Click here to read about the giraffe.

